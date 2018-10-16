840 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE

Amenities
Beautiful executive home located in the significant gated community of Heathrow, close to many restaurants, shopping, and major highways, the home is in mint condition, features 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths, as well as an office, loft / playroom area and a media room, the Master bedroom is located downstairs, this open concept home has an eat- in kitchen that opens to a large Family room , also features a formal dinning room, and a very large pantry. Home that is ready for immediate occupancy. Spacious layout includes walk in closets in the 4 bedrooms, and also a large terrace