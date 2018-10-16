840 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful executive home located in the significant gated community of Heathrow, close to many restaurants, shopping, and major highways, the home is in mint condition, features 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths, as well as an office, loft / playroom area and a media room, the Master bedroom is located downstairs, this open concept home has an eat- in kitchen that opens to a large Family room , also features a formal dinning room, and a very large pantry. Home that is ready for immediate occupancy. Spacious layout includes walk in closets in the 4 bedrooms, and also a large terrace