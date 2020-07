Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Golf Front Condo in Heathrow!!! - Beautiful first floor 2 bedroom 2 bath golf front condo in the beautiful community of Heathrow.

Newly painted with marble floors and updated bathrooms.

Relax on an over sized screened patio with views of the water and golf course.

This one won't last long. Available NOW!!!!

Professionally managed by Atrium Management

Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule a showing.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Cats Allowed



