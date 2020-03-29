All apartments in Harbor Bluffs
1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE
Last updated March 29 2020 at 5:57 PM

1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE

1078 Honeysuckle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1078 Honeysuckle Lane, Harbor Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom/2 bath single family homes is located on McKay Creek. The kitchen features newer cabinets and granite counter tops with breakfast bar opening to family room for easy entertaining or a large family. A formal spacious living room and dining room. Split bedroom floor plan. Enjoy family gatherings on our open patio and screened-in porch overlooking lush landscaping. Oversize 2 car garage. This updated home with newer A/C is located on a cul-de-sac with limited traffic. Don't wait as this single family home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have any available units?
1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harbor Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have?
Some of 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harbor Bluffs.
Does 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE offers parking.
Does 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have a pool?
No, 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE has units with air conditioning.

