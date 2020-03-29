1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom/2 bath single family homes is located on McKay Creek. The kitchen features newer cabinets and granite counter tops with breakfast bar opening to family room for easy entertaining or a large family. A formal spacious living room and dining room. Split bedroom floor plan. Enjoy family gatherings on our open patio and screened-in porch overlooking lush landscaping. Oversize 2 car garage. This updated home with newer A/C is located on a cul-de-sac with limited traffic. Don't wait as this single family home will not last long.