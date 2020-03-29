This 4 bedroom/2 bath single family homes is located on McKay Creek. The kitchen features newer cabinets and granite counter tops with breakfast bar opening to family room for easy entertaining or a large family. A formal spacious living room and dining room. Split bedroom floor plan. Enjoy family gatherings on our open patio and screened-in porch overlooking lush landscaping. Oversize 2 car garage. This updated home with newer A/C is located on a cul-de-sac with limited traffic. Don't wait as this single family home will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have any available units?
1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harbor Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have?
Some of 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1078 HONEYSUCKLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.