Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hallandale Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in sp...
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Gateway North
Art Square
401 Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1143 sqft
Designed for outdoor and leisure enthusiasts, the newest apartment community in Hallandale Beach features open-air lounge areas, modern amenities, and a fitness center. Pet friendly, with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Hallandale Beach
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
12 Units Available
The Waterways
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,729
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
Results within 5 miles of Hallandale Beach
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
Dania Beach
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
18 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,091
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
10 Units Available
California Club
Aventura Harbor Apartments
19455 NE 10th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,571
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1037 sqft
Amenities include a pool with a waterfall, a lighted tennis court, a dog park, and a well-equipped fitness center. Right off I-95 in N. Miami Beach.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
74 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
Results within 10 miles of Hallandale Beach
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,348
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
103 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
29 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
27 Units Available
Flagler Heights
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,544
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
44 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,589
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,238
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
433 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,587
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1222 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1407 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
38 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,823
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1200 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
42 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,903
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
16 Units Available
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,139
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
837 sqft
Beautiful apartments near Lakeside Town Shops and Beth David Memorial Gardens. Units are air-conditioned with ample storage. Community boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.
City Guide for Hallandale Beach, FL

One of the fastest growing cities in Florida, Hallandale Beach is built on tourism, having fun, and bingo night! A lot of the new residents in Hallandale Beach are retired, and live in the area during the cold winter months, so the population of almost 38,000 people tends to drop when spring comes. The neighborhoods' affordability make the area quite popular. If you live right on the beach, you're going to be spending a small fortune for the view, but as you get further inland, the prices dr...

Having trouble with Craigslist Hallandale Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Hallandale Beach, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hallandale Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Hallandale Beach apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

