36 Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL with move-in specials
1 of 80
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 54
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 28
1 of 50
1 of 35
1 of 45
1 of 41
1 of 40
1 of 48
1 of 26
1 of 34
1 of 43
1 of 13
One of the fastest growing cities in Florida, Hallandale Beach is built on tourism, having fun, and bingo night! A lot of the new residents in Hallandale Beach are retired, and live in the area during the cold winter months, so the population of almost 38,000 people tends to drop when spring comes. The neighborhoods' affordability make the area quite popular. If you live right on the beach, you're going to be spending a small fortune for the view, but as you get further inland, the prices dr...
Having trouble with Craigslist Hallandale Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hallandale Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Hallandale Beach apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.