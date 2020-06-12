154 Milestone Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Haines City!! Located conveniently close to shopping and major highways as well as Disney parks. New carpet just installed and has crown molding, bigger cabinets, water softener built in pest control system and so much more! Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com