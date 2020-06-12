All apartments in Haines City
Haines City, FL
154 Milestone Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

154 Milestone Dr

154 Milestone Drive · (407) 495-4744
Location

154 Milestone Drive, Haines City, FL 33844

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Haines City!! Located conveniently close to shopping and major highways as well as Disney parks. New carpet just installed and has crown molding, bigger cabinets, water softener built in pest control system and so much more! Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Milestone Dr have any available units?
154 Milestone Dr has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 Milestone Dr have?
Some of 154 Milestone Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Milestone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
154 Milestone Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Milestone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Milestone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 154 Milestone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 154 Milestone Dr does offer parking.
Does 154 Milestone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Milestone Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Milestone Dr have a pool?
No, 154 Milestone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 154 Milestone Dr have accessible units?
No, 154 Milestone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Milestone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Milestone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Milestone Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 154 Milestone Dr has units with air conditioning.
