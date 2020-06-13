/
3 bedroom apartments
156 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gulfport, FL
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5719 25th Avenue South
5719 25th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5719 25th Avenue South in Gulfport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5850 24TH AVENUE S
5850 24th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1410 sqft
Gulfport Art District! Relax and enjoy your vacation in this gorgeous home that is walking distance to the water, pier, eclectic shops and world-class restaurants! Plenty of room to spread out with all the comforts of home in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath
Results within 1 mile of Gulfport
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
2539 Kingston Street South
2539 Kingston Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1104 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
3468 17th Avenue South
3468 17th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Central Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4010 1st Avenue South
4010 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1847 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4810 11th Avenue South
4810 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1284 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4042 3rd Ave S
4042 3rd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1173 sqft
4042 3rd Ave S Available 07/01/20 Fully Renovated 3 bedroom home with large fenced in back yard - This beautiful fully renovated 3 bedroom home with large fenced in back yard is available now.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
1645 39TH ST S
1645 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1290 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH - ST PETERSBURG - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IS A PERFECT, COMES WITH OFF STREET PARKING & CARPORT, LARGE BACK YARD, NEW APPLIANCES ALONG WITH A FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, PLENTY OF STORAGE,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5613 Escondida Blvd. S.
5613 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
5613 Escondida Blvd. S. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4160 12th Ave So
4160 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
872 sqft
Childs Park - St Petersburg - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Childs Park area is available fro showings now. This home has a large fenced yard. New paint throughout inside, with newer appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4743 9th Ave S
4743 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1276 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 Bath / w garage room - Come home to this bright large 3 bedroom 1 bath home in a great area of St Petersburg. Right off 49th St it is centrally located to downtown and the beaches. The living area is open to a large kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4820 11th ave S
4820 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1103 sqft
4820 11th ave S Available 07/01/20 3bdrm/1bath with large fenced yard, Carport & screened patio ** Section 8 OK ** Ready July 1st!! - 4820 11th Ave S, St Petersburg $1,295.00/month $1,295.00/Security Deposit $39.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
3861 11th Ave S
3861 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1167 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Childs Park available for rent.
Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
3831 8th Avenue South
3831 8th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1050 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Bahia Shores
1 Unit Available
750 59TH AVENUE
750 59th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
Enjoy your morning coffee, cocktail or dinner on the spacious waterfront patio with pool or the boat dock, and watch the dolphins swimming in the bay.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
4160 35TH TERRACE
4160 35th Terrace South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1375 sqft
This second floor unit is in a gated community has been completely updated with tile and wood floors throughout(very practical in a beach community). The galley kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and full sized pantry.
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
4934 4th Avenue South
4934 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
926 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
3758 ABINGTON AVENUE S
3758 Abington Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
Nice single family home 4 beds, 2 bath.This Property is located only minutes from downtown Saint Petersburg and world renowned beaches
Results within 5 miles of Gulfport
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
$
47 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1532 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown St. Petersburg
47 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,409
1443 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Downtown St. Petersburg
17 Units Available
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,775
1557 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2590 36th Avenue North
2590 36th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1412 sqft
Charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,412 SF updated home in the Coolidge Park area of St. Petersburg. This home features a converted garage for extra living space and nice sized fully fenced backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Thirty-First Street
1 Unit Available
1719 31st Street South
1719 31st Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
