This beautiful cute home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, sizable kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, separate dining room, tile floors and all situated on a fenced tree lined lot. Convenient to nearby shopping, restaurants and short drive to the beaches. Very large yard and storage. Very nice neighborhood. Please drive by the home PURCHASE OPTION with 20 percent down for $215K.