6331 GULFPORT BOULEVARD S

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED! Short-term (monthly) or Longer-term Rental (up to 9 months)! REMODELED Spacious Block Home ** Large PRIVATE Fenced back yard ** Ceramic Tile throughout ** SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, HUGE 2-car GARAGE, Pet-Friendly. MASTER BEDROOM w/ UPGRADED EN-SUITE jacuzzi bath/walk-in shower. GRANITE & newer STAINLESS APPLIANCES in the REMODELED KITCHEN! New AC, New Roof, New Plantation Shutters throughout ** New Washer/Dryer in Garage, New French Doors, New Paint, New Kitchen! Vacation Rental! Available NOW. Close to Beaches, Sailing, Shopping, Restaurants. April-December $2200 (client pays all utilities). FULLY FURNISHED!! WASHER & DRYER IN GARAGE!