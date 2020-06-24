6331 GULFPORT BOULEVARD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FULLY FURNISHED! Short-term (monthly) or Longer-term Rental (up to 9 months)! REMODELED Spacious Block Home ** Large PRIVATE Fenced back yard ** Ceramic Tile throughout ** SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, HUGE 2-car GARAGE, Pet-Friendly. MASTER BEDROOM w/ UPGRADED EN-SUITE jacuzzi bath/walk-in shower. GRANITE & newer STAINLESS APPLIANCES in the REMODELED KITCHEN! New AC, New Roof, New Plantation Shutters throughout ** New Washer/Dryer in Garage, New French Doors, New Paint, New Kitchen! Vacation Rental! Available NOW. Close to Beaches, Sailing, Shopping, Restaurants. April-December $2200 (client pays all utilities). FULLY FURNISHED!! WASHER & DRYER IN GARAGE!