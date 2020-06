Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Huge 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Waterfront Condo in the Pasadena Yacht and Country Club. It even has an Den/Office. The Waterfront Views are Spectacular from an oversize balcony. Like new Stainless Steel Appliances. Everything is oversized in this condo, the closets, the bathroom, and bedrooms. you must see it. The Pasadena Yacht and Country Club is 100 steps away if you are a Boater ,Golfer, or just like to socialize. Easy to see.