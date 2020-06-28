5717 12TH AVENUE S

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport oven

Exciting Gulfport opportunity! Central location near Pasadena Shopping Center, 5 mins to Gulfport beach,15 mins to Gulf of Mexico beaches and St Pete downtown, easy access to I-275.

Light, sunny , quiet and spacious 2 bedroom,1 bath, 936 sqft with fresh paint entire house, front porch/carport home has restoration terrazzo flooring throughout the home,open living room. Fenced back yard. driveway with plenty parking space. Utility/laundry room is next to carport with washer and dryer hookup.

The first and last month's rent plus security deposit is required prior move-in. No smoke. Pets is negotiable with non-refundable payment Tenant's responsibility for utilities and lawn care.