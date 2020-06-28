All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated October 30 2019 at 12:09 PM

5717 12TH AVENUE S

5717 12th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5717 12th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exciting Gulfport opportunity! Central location near Pasadena Shopping Center, 5 mins to Gulfport beach,15 mins to Gulf of Mexico beaches and St Pete downtown, easy access to I-275.
Light, sunny , quiet and spacious 2 bedroom,1 bath, 936 sqft with fresh paint entire house, front porch/carport home has restoration terrazzo flooring throughout the home,open living room. Fenced back yard. driveway with plenty parking space. Utility/laundry room is next to carport with washer and dryer hookup.
The first and last month's rent plus security deposit is required prior move-in. No smoke. Pets is negotiable with non-refundable payment Tenant's responsibility for utilities and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 12TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5717 12TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5717 12TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5717 12TH AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 12TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5717 12TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 12TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5717 12TH AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 5717 12TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 5717 12TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 5717 12TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5717 12TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 12TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5717 12TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5717 12TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5717 12TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 12TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5717 12TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5717 12TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5717 12TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
