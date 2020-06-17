5702 Gulfport Blvd S

Amenities

Commercial Spaces Located In Gulfport - Welcome to Gecko Plaza! 5 available commercial spaces for lease, each with approximately 800+ square feet. Three units are currently set up for office space, and two have open layouts that the new tenant can renovate to suit. The two units abutting Gulfport Boulevard rent for $1,200/mo plus commercial sales tax, and the side street units rent for $1,100/mo plus commercial sales tax. Gecko Plaza is located on the interstate feeder of the busy thoroughfare of Guflport Blvd. with many businesses including bank, retail, fast food, pharmacies, doctor offices and more! Zone CL-1.Owner is looking for a 3 year lease plus $3000 security deposit. Tenant is responsible for verifying all room measurements/approval of all lease docs



