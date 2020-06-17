All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5702 Gulfport Blvd S

5702 Gulfport Boulevard South · (727) 321-1212 ext. 305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5702 Gulfport Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 5702 Gulfport Blvd S - Gecko Plaza · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Commercial Spaces Located In Gulfport - Welcome to Gecko Plaza! 5 available commercial spaces for lease, each with approximately 800+ square feet. Three units are currently set up for office space, and two have open layouts that the new tenant can renovate to suit. The two units abutting Gulfport Boulevard rent for $1,200/mo plus commercial sales tax, and the side street units rent for $1,100/mo plus commercial sales tax. Gecko Plaza is located on the interstate feeder of the busy thoroughfare of Guflport Blvd. with many businesses including bank, retail, fast food, pharmacies, doctor offices and more! Zone CL-1.Owner is looking for a 3 year lease plus $3000 security deposit. Tenant is responsible for verifying all room measurements/approval of all lease docs

(RLNE5334313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 Gulfport Blvd S have any available units?
5702 Gulfport Blvd S has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5702 Gulfport Blvd S currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Gulfport Blvd S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Gulfport Blvd S pet-friendly?
No, 5702 Gulfport Blvd S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5702 Gulfport Blvd S offer parking?
No, 5702 Gulfport Blvd S does not offer parking.
Does 5702 Gulfport Blvd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5702 Gulfport Blvd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Gulfport Blvd S have a pool?
No, 5702 Gulfport Blvd S does not have a pool.
Does 5702 Gulfport Blvd S have accessible units?
No, 5702 Gulfport Blvd S does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Gulfport Blvd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5702 Gulfport Blvd S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5702 Gulfport Blvd S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5702 Gulfport Blvd S does not have units with air conditioning.
