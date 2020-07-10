All apartments in Gulfport
5620 Gulfport Blvd, #5
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

5620 Gulfport Blvd, #5

5620 Gulfport Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

5620 Gulfport Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Nestled in the heart of Gulfport - One Bedroom Courtyard Apartment - This second floor apartment is cute as a button and overlooks a serene courtyard. There is a private screened porch, wood plank vinyl flooring throughout, new air conditioners with heat, multiple storage closets, a refreshed bathroom and galley kitchen with vintage flare and modern amenities, including stainless steel appliances.

There is one assigned covered off-street parking space, and the rent includes Water/Sewer/Garbage, lawn care and pest control. Sorry, no pets!

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

