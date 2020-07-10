5620 Gulfport Blvd, #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Nestled in the heart of Gulfport - One Bedroom Courtyard Apartment - This second floor apartment is cute as a button and overlooks a serene courtyard. There is a private screened porch, wood plank vinyl flooring throughout, new air conditioners with heat, multiple storage closets, a refreshed bathroom and galley kitchen with vintage flare and modern amenities, including stainless steel appliances.



There is one assigned covered off-street parking space, and the rent includes Water/Sewer/Garbage, lawn care and pest control. Sorry, no pets!



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.



PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5808944)