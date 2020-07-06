5516 11TH AVE S

Amenities
Quaint Gulfport Duplex 1/1 - Property Id: 7825
Quaint 1 bedroom 1 full bath duplex 700 square feet
Hardwood floors throughout living and bedroom area
Fenced private backyard & shared laundry room.
Dogs under 20 pounds ok. No cats
$10.00 additional monthly fee + $250.00 deposit
Close to Stetson Law School & downtown Gulfport
Tenant responsible for electric & water, cable not included
$40.00 non refundable application fee
$925.00 rent + $750.00 deposit
If Credit score is under 700-1st & last months rent + deposits due at lease signing.
No holds
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/7825p
Property Id 7825
(RLNE5172845)