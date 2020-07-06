5516 11TH AVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint Gulfport Duplex 1/1 - Property Id: 7825



Quaint 1 bedroom 1 full bath duplex 700 square feet

Hardwood floors throughout living and bedroom area

Fenced private backyard & shared laundry room.

Dogs under 20 pounds ok. No cats

$10.00 additional monthly fee + $250.00 deposit

Close to Stetson Law School & downtown Gulfport

Tenant responsible for electric & water, cable not included

$40.00 non refundable application fee

$925.00 rent + $750.00 deposit



If Credit score is under 700-1st & last months rent + deposits due at lease signing.

No holds

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/7825p

Property Id 7825



(RLNE5172845)