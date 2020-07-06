All apartments in Gulfport
5516 11TH AVE S

5516 11th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5516 11th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint Gulfport Duplex 1/1 - Property Id: 7825

Quaint 1 bedroom 1 full bath duplex 700 square feet
Hardwood floors throughout living and bedroom area
Fenced private backyard & shared laundry room.
Dogs under 20 pounds ok. No cats
$10.00 additional monthly fee + $250.00 deposit
Close to Stetson Law School & downtown Gulfport
Tenant responsible for electric & water, cable not included
$40.00 non refundable application fee
$925.00 rent + $750.00 deposit

If Credit score is under 700-1st & last months rent + deposits due at lease signing.
No holds
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/7825p
Property Id 7825

(RLNE5172845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5516 11TH AVE S have any available units?
5516 11TH AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5516 11TH AVE S have?
Some of 5516 11TH AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5516 11TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
5516 11TH AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5516 11TH AVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5516 11TH AVE S is pet friendly.
Does 5516 11TH AVE S offer parking?
No, 5516 11TH AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 5516 11TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5516 11TH AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5516 11TH AVE S have a pool?
No, 5516 11TH AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 5516 11TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 5516 11TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5516 11TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5516 11TH AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5516 11TH AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5516 11TH AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.

