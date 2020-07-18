All apartments in Gulfport
5024 26TH AVENUE S
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

5024 26TH AVENUE S

5024 26th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5024 26th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Come see this charming cottage in Gulfport! This 2 bedroom house features an updated bathroom, a bonus room that would make a great home office or reading room, and an indoor laundry room with washer/dryer and ample storage, but wait until you see the outdoor spaces! From a sweet alley way, enter the gated property to an oversized parking pad. The yard is expansive and grassy, and features blooming trees and a storage shed. For a twilight dinner or coffee with a friend, choose from the open pavered patio or the wrap around deck - better yet, set both up for outdoor living and dining! This beautiful property is located close to Gulf Beaches, shops, dining, entertainment and all Gulfport & Downtown St. Pete have to offer! Move in requires security and first months rent. Application fee is $50 per occupant 18 years or older. Rent includes grounds maintenance and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 26TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5024 26TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5024 26TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5024 26TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 26TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5024 26TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 26TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5024 26TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5024 26TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 5024 26TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 5024 26TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5024 26TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 26TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5024 26TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5024 26TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5024 26TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 26TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5024 26TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5024 26TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5024 26TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
