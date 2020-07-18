5024 26TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Come see this charming cottage in Gulfport! This 2 bedroom house features an updated bathroom, a bonus room that would make a great home office or reading room, and an indoor laundry room with washer/dryer and ample storage, but wait until you see the outdoor spaces! From a sweet alley way, enter the gated property to an oversized parking pad. The yard is expansive and grassy, and features blooming trees and a storage shed. For a twilight dinner or coffee with a friend, choose from the open pavered patio or the wrap around deck - better yet, set both up for outdoor living and dining! This beautiful property is located close to Gulf Beaches, shops, dining, entertainment and all Gulfport & Downtown St. Pete have to offer! Move in requires security and first months rent. Application fee is $50 per occupant 18 years or older. Rent includes grounds maintenance and pest control.