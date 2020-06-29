All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated February 25 2020

3032 57th St S

3032 57th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

3032 57th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
CALL: Mikhayla Murphy 727-828-8656 or
EMAIL: mmurphy@bhhsflpg.com
Rent: $1,595.00 / Deposit: $1,620.00
Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.
Just 2 blocks to Gulfport Beach! This charming and spacious home has beautiful wood and ceramic tile floors. Galley kitchen. Covered back patio. Fenced back yard and 1 car garage. Enclosed breezeway. Minutes to the Gulfport Casino, Community Center, shops and restaurants on Beach Blvd., Clam Bayou Nature Preserve, Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.This house is currently tenant occupied through 11/30/19. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 57th St S have any available units?
3032 57th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 3032 57th St S have?
Some of 3032 57th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 57th St S currently offering any rent specials?
3032 57th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 57th St S pet-friendly?
No, 3032 57th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 3032 57th St S offer parking?
Yes, 3032 57th St S offers parking.
Does 3032 57th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 57th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 57th St S have a pool?
No, 3032 57th St S does not have a pool.
Does 3032 57th St S have accessible units?
No, 3032 57th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 57th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 57th St S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 57th St S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3032 57th St S has units with air conditioning.
