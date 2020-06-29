3032 57th St S

Amenities
CALL: Mikhayla Murphy 727-828-8656 or
EMAIL: mmurphy@bhhsflpg.com
Rent: $1,595.00 / Deposit: $1,620.00
Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.
Just 2 blocks to Gulfport Beach! This charming and spacious home has beautiful wood and ceramic tile floors. Galley kitchen. Covered back patio. Fenced back yard and 1 car garage. Enclosed breezeway. Minutes to the Gulfport Casino, Community Center, shops and restaurants on Beach Blvd., Clam Bayou Nature Preserve, Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.This house is currently tenant occupied through 11/30/19. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.