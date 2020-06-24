All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

2932 53rd Street S

2932 53rd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2932 53rd Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
VACATION RENTAL - THE JARRELL HOUSE- Monthly Seasonal Rental

2020 Pricing:
NOT AVAILABLE January 2020 - March 2020

$3,500/month January - May
$2,500/month June - December

$500.00 Security Deposit, 12.7% Tax & $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee

Historic home located in Downtown Gulfport. Fully furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with hardwood floors, eat-in-kitchen, and 2 screened porches. Located on a quiet street in Gulfport walking distance to downtown and the beach. Included with the lease are all utilities, cable TV, WIFI, telephone and landscaping. Walk to beach, pier, restaurants, shopping and more!

SORRYNO PETS, PLEASE!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3216010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

