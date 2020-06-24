2932 53rd Street S

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

VACATION RENTAL - THE JARRELL HOUSE- Monthly Seasonal Rental



2020 Pricing:

NOT AVAILABLE January 2020 - March 2020



$3,500/month January - May

$2,500/month June - December



$500.00 Security Deposit, 12.7% Tax & $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee



Historic home located in Downtown Gulfport. Fully furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with hardwood floors, eat-in-kitchen, and 2 screened porches. Located on a quiet street in Gulfport walking distance to downtown and the beach. Included with the lease are all utilities, cable TV, WIFI, telephone and landscaping. Walk to beach, pier, restaurants, shopping and more!



SORRYNO PETS, PLEASE!



