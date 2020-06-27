2530 52ND STREET S.

Amenities
Cute seasonal furnished rental Cottage in the heart of Gulfport. This home is open for rent in fully furnished detail and all utilities from July to Dec-2019 (3-month min). Cute private back yard, Brand new front screened porch ) not shown in photos), classic interior yet with modern living comforts, washer and dryer along with all appliance.
This is a wonderful smaller 2-bedroom home with a walks distance to all the events and downtown shopping of Gulfport FL, yet a way drive to expressways or downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa airports.