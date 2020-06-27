All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like
2530 52ND STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
2530 52ND STREET S
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:27 AM

2530 52ND STREET S

2530 52nd Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2530 52nd Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute seasonal furnished rental Cottage in the heart of Gulfport. This home is open for rent in fully furnished detail and all utilities from July to Dec-2019 (3-month min). Cute private back yard, Brand new front screened porch ) not shown in photos), classic interior yet with modern living comforts, washer and dryer along with all appliance.
This is a wonderful smaller 2-bedroom home with a walks distance to all the events and downtown shopping of Gulfport FL, yet a way drive to expressways or downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2530 52ND STREET S have any available units?
2530 52ND STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2530 52ND STREET S have?
Some of 2530 52ND STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 52ND STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2530 52ND STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 52ND STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 2530 52ND STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 2530 52ND STREET S offer parking?
No, 2530 52ND STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 2530 52ND STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2530 52ND STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 52ND STREET S have a pool?
No, 2530 52ND STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2530 52ND STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2530 52ND STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 52ND STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 52ND STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2530 52ND STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2530 52ND STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 BedroomsGulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with PoolGulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg