Home
/
Gulf Gate Estates, FL
/
7203 Curtiss Ave #1B
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

7203 Curtiss Ave #1B

7203 Curtiss Ave 1b Bld 2 · (941) 587-2603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7203 Curtiss Ave 1b Bld 2, Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Beautuiful turnkey furnished, ground floor condo has 2BR/2B with 1065 sq ft. All brand new furnishings include queen bed in master, two twin beds in guest bedroom & sleeper sofa for two in living room. Cable TV, phone, internet and all utilities included. Full size washer/dryer inside unit. Community pool is just steps away from screened lanai. Public golf course is across the street along with brand new public library! One assigned parking spot & several guest spots available. 2 mile proximity to Siesta Key and 5 miles to the #1 beach in the Nation. NOT AVAILABLE JAN 1 - MARCH 31, 2019.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B have any available units?
7203 Curtiss Ave #1B has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B have?
Some of 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B currently offering any rent specials?
7203 Curtiss Ave #1B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B pet-friendly?
No, 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulf Gate Estates.
Does 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B offer parking?
Yes, 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B does offer parking.
Does 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B have a pool?
Yes, 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B has a pool.
Does 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B have accessible units?
No, 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B does not have accessible units.
Does 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7203 Curtiss Ave #1B has units with air conditioning.
