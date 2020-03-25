Amenities

6614 Markridge Place Available 07/01/20 Gulfgate Area on quiet cul de sac backing onto pond - Gulfgate area large 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom single family home on quiet circle backing onto large pond. Beautiful large landscaped lot 120 x 100 feet (Lawn Care included in rent) .House features enormous air conditioned sun room plus screened in lanai addition overlooking pond.Single car garage, full indoor washer-dryer and all kitchen appliances included. Barrel tile roof, concrete construction, large principal rooms. Marble counter tops, wood plank looking flooring in living room.Available on or before July 01,2020. Contact Ross Bryans at Central Park Realty 941-809-0034



