Gulf Gate Estates, FL
6614 Markridge Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

6614 Markridge Place

6614 Markridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

6614 Markridge Place, Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
Gulf Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6614 Markridge Place Available 07/01/20 Gulfgate Area on quiet cul de sac backing onto pond - Gulfgate area large 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom single family home on quiet circle backing onto large pond. Beautiful large landscaped lot 120 x 100 feet (Lawn Care included in rent) .House features enormous air conditioned sun room plus screened in lanai addition overlooking pond.Single car garage, full indoor washer-dryer and all kitchen appliances included. Barrel tile roof, concrete construction, large principal rooms. Marble counter tops, wood plank looking flooring in living room.Available on or before July 01,2020. Contact Ross Bryans at Central Park Realty 941-809-0034

(RLNE5857858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 Markridge Place have any available units?
6614 Markridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulf Gate Estates, FL.
What amenities does 6614 Markridge Place have?
Some of 6614 Markridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 Markridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
6614 Markridge Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 Markridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6614 Markridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 6614 Markridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 6614 Markridge Place does offer parking.
Does 6614 Markridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6614 Markridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 Markridge Place have a pool?
No, 6614 Markridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 6614 Markridge Place have accessible units?
No, 6614 Markridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 Markridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6614 Markridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6614 Markridge Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6614 Markridge Place has units with air conditioning.
