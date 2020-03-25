6514 Blue Water Avenue

Amenities
Property Description:
- BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED
- CLOSE TO THE AMAZING BEACHES SIESTA KEY, CRESCENT AND TURTLE.
- NICE AND QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD
- BRAND NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTER TOP IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM
- SS APPLIANCES
- LAMINATE FLOORING
- NEW TILE IN BATHROOM
- AMAZING LANAI IN WOODS
Three options:
1. lease for one year and walk away
2. lease for up to 5 years with renewable 12-month leases
3. lease and purchase at any time for a pre-established price with no hidden fees.
We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be leased or purchased.
LEASE REQUIREMENTS:
- Annual household income of $45,000+
- Credit Score of at least 575
- No Vouchers
- up to 3 pets
Listing courtesy of AREVICHE PROPERTIES INC
Contact us to schedule a showing.