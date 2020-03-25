All apartments in Gulf Gate Estates
Last updated January 23 2020 at 4:34 PM

6514 Blue Water Avenue

6514 Blue Water Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1222963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6514 Blue Water Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
Gulf Gate

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property Description:
- BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED
- CLOSE TO THE AMAZING BEACHES SIESTA KEY, CRESCENT AND TURTLE.
- NICE AND QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD
- BRAND NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTER TOP IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM
- SS APPLIANCES
- LAMINATE FLOORING
- NEW TILE IN BATHROOM
- AMAZING LANAI IN WOODS

Three options:

1. lease for one year and walk away
2. lease for up to 5 years with renewable 12-month leases
3. lease and purchase at any time for a pre-established price with no hidden fees.

We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be leased or purchased.

LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

- Annual household income of $45,000+
- Credit Score of at least 575
- No Vouchers
- up to 3 pets
Listing courtesy of AREVICHE PROPERTIES INC
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 Blue Water Avenue have any available units?
6514 Blue Water Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulf Gate Estates, FL.
Is 6514 Blue Water Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6514 Blue Water Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 Blue Water Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6514 Blue Water Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6514 Blue Water Avenue offer parking?
No, 6514 Blue Water Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6514 Blue Water Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6514 Blue Water Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 Blue Water Avenue have a pool?
No, 6514 Blue Water Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6514 Blue Water Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6514 Blue Water Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 Blue Water Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6514 Blue Water Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6514 Blue Water Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6514 Blue Water Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
