6514 Blue Water Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Property Description:

- BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED

- CLOSE TO THE AMAZING BEACHES SIESTA KEY, CRESCENT AND TURTLE.

- NICE AND QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD

- BRAND NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTER TOP IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM

- SS APPLIANCES

- LAMINATE FLOORING

- NEW TILE IN BATHROOM

- AMAZING LANAI IN WOODS



Three options:



1. lease for one year and walk away

2. lease for up to 5 years with renewable 12-month leases

3. lease and purchase at any time for a pre-established price with no hidden fees.



We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be leased or purchased.



LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



- Annual household income of $45,000+

- Credit Score of at least 575

- No Vouchers

- up to 3 pets

Contact us to schedule a showing.