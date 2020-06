Amenities

This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Second Floor Condo with lake views is located minutes from the world class beaches of Siesta Key and it also has one of the most beautiful views in Lake Arrowhead. Listen to the sound of the babbling brook from your large screened lanai. The view of the lake is calming and inviting with a sparkling fountain, lush landscaping and mature trees that attract birdlife. This condo features over 20' high ceilings and skylights in the great room, master bedroom and kitchen. There are oversized sliding glass doors in both the great room and master bedroom that open onto the screened lanai. The master bedroom and the guest bedroom feature a walk in closet. There is additional lanai and carport storage space. The condo includes 1 Carport and additional Guest Parking. Cats are not allowed, only 1 small dog allowed. The community pool is heated and salt treated. The pool and Key West Style Clubhouse are located on Lake Arrowhead. This friendly neighborhood has many social events year-round. Available to see today! Please allow two weeks from your approval before Move-In for processing through the HOA.