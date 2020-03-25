All apartments in Gulf Gate Estates
Find more places like 2950 Clark Rd, #212.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulf Gate Estates, FL
/
2950 Clark Rd, #212
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2950 Clark Rd, #212

2950 Clark Rd · (941) 328-8999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gulf Gate Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2950 Clark Rd, #212 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept, tropically landscaped community of 34 condominiums, only 1.5 miles to Siesta Key. All flooring is solid surface so no carpeting. The furnishings are comfortable and stylish. Relax in your heated pool over looking the lake. Community laundry is available. This property can be rented seasonally (Dec thru April) at $2500 per month with a 3 month minimum, short term for $1400 per month or annually at $1295 per month. Call today to lock in your next vacation now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 Clark Rd, #212 have any available units?
2950 Clark Rd, #212 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2950 Clark Rd, #212 have?
Some of 2950 Clark Rd, #212's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 Clark Rd, #212 currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Clark Rd, #212 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Clark Rd, #212 pet-friendly?
No, 2950 Clark Rd, #212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulf Gate Estates.
Does 2950 Clark Rd, #212 offer parking?
No, 2950 Clark Rd, #212 does not offer parking.
Does 2950 Clark Rd, #212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2950 Clark Rd, #212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Clark Rd, #212 have a pool?
Yes, 2950 Clark Rd, #212 has a pool.
Does 2950 Clark Rd, #212 have accessible units?
No, 2950 Clark Rd, #212 does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Clark Rd, #212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 Clark Rd, #212 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 Clark Rd, #212 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 Clark Rd, #212 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2950 Clark Rd, #212?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231

Similar Pages

Gulf Gate Estates 1 BedroomsGulf Gate Estates 2 Bedrooms
Gulf Gate Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGulf Gate Estates Apartments with Gym
Gulf Gate Estates Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL
Gibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity