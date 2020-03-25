2950 Clark Rd, #212

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool furnished carpet

Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept, tropically landscaped community of 34 condominiums, only 1.5 miles to Siesta Key. All flooring is solid surface so no carpeting. The furnishings are comfortable and stylish. Relax in your heated pool over looking the lake. Community laundry is available. This property can be rented seasonally (Dec thru April) at $2500 per month with a 3 month minimum, short term for $1400 per month or annually at $1295 per month. Call today to lock in your next vacation now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5812693)