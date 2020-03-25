All apartments in Gulf Gate Estates
2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE

2908 Captiva Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

2908 Captiva Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1781 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
A perfect vacation getaway in prime Gulf Gate location. Bring the family to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a private sparkling pool under a screened pool cage. The home offers 4 bedrooms, a large open living room PLUS family room and dining area. Kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space, a laundry room and a two-car garage. This is a perfect home for entertaining with lots of gathering space and ample seating around the pool. The home is located close to the Siesta Key Beaches, several golf courses and centrally located near the cultural center of downtown Sarasota Museums and theaters, restaurants, and world-famous shopping on St. Armands Circle. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle! RENTED SEASON 2020. AVAILABLE from April forward. CALL FOR OFF-SEASON RATES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE have any available units?
2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE have?
Some of 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulf Gate Estates.
Does 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
