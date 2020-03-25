2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage pool media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

A perfect vacation getaway in prime Gulf Gate location. Bring the family to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a private sparkling pool under a screened pool cage. The home offers 4 bedrooms, a large open living room PLUS family room and dining area. Kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space, a laundry room and a two-car garage. This is a perfect home for entertaining with lots of gathering space and ample seating around the pool. The home is located close to the Siesta Key Beaches, several golf courses and centrally located near the cultural center of downtown Sarasota Museums and theaters, restaurants, and world-famous shopping on St. Armands Circle. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle! RENTED SEASON 2020. AVAILABLE from April forward. CALL FOR OFF-SEASON RATES