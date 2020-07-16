All apartments in Gulf Gate Estates
2519 TERRY LANE

2519 Terry Lane · (941) 356-1589
Location

2519 Terry Lane, Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo just off Stickney Point Road. The lovely mature landscaping really enhances the beauty of this property. Located in the popular Gulf Gate area, you'll be close to all the action and picture perfect sunsets on Siesta's award winning sand beaches. You can't beat this location! With Publix, shopping, and many restaurant. The kitchen features bright, clean, hardwood cabinets for an abundance of storage space, granite countertops, and major appliances. The open living and dining area makes a great entertaining space! The neutral paint and flooring throughout take the stress out of decorating. A convenient carport is perfect for keeping your car cool on hot Florida days. Washer and dryer located in on-site laundry room. One pet welcome, max weight 35 lbs. Trash and lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 TERRY LANE have any available units?
2519 TERRY LANE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2519 TERRY LANE have?
Some of 2519 TERRY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 TERRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2519 TERRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 TERRY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519 TERRY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2519 TERRY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2519 TERRY LANE offers parking.
Does 2519 TERRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2519 TERRY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 TERRY LANE have a pool?
No, 2519 TERRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2519 TERRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 2519 TERRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 TERRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2519 TERRY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 TERRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2519 TERRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
