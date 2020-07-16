2519 TERRY LANE

Amenities

You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo just off Stickney Point Road. The lovely mature landscaping really enhances the beauty of this property. Located in the popular Gulf Gate area, you'll be close to all the action and picture perfect sunsets on Siesta's award winning sand beaches. You can't beat this location! With Publix, shopping, and many restaurant. The kitchen features bright, clean, hardwood cabinets for an abundance of storage space, granite countertops, and major appliances. The open living and dining area makes a great entertaining space! The neutral paint and flooring throughout take the stress out of decorating. A convenient carport is perfect for keeping your car cool on hot Florida days. Washer and dryer located in on-site laundry room. One pet welcome, max weight 35 lbs. Trash and lawn care included.