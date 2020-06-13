Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Groveland, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
533 Blue Cypress Drive
533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2056 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland. This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterside Pointe
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1640 sqft
553 Juniper Springs Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
629 SILVERTHORN PLACE
629 Silverthorn Place, Groveland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2907 sqft
You can't find a nicer rental home than this almost Brand New home! Five (5) Large Bedrooms with Master on the First Floor. Three (3) full baths and one (1) half bath.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1077 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1077 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1266 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Groveland FL! This unit features a spacious living room, kitchen with eat-in area, laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, screened patio, and more.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1185 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1185 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1975 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout!! Formal living and dining room combo! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space opens to a large family room! Retreat to your master
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dukes Lake
1820 Western Hills Ln.
1820 Western Hills Lane, Mascotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1612 sqft
3/2 1600sf - The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1612 sq.ft. of living space and is nestled on .26 acres with a fenced-in back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Skiing Paradise
7840 SWISS FAIRWAYS AVENUE
7840 Swiss Fairways Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1787 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedrooms 3 bath pool home located in the private community of Swiss Waterski & Fairways Resort.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1401 W HIGHWAY 50
1401 Florida Highway 50, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
It's like living at a State Park. Enjoy the unobstructed view of the lake from the kitchen, living room and the dining area. Emerald Lakes is a 55+ community. This nicely furnished two bedroom home is directly on Lake Palatlakaha.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
734 S GRAND HIGHWAY
734 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
This 2/2 End Unit is freshly painted, has a covered porch, close to the community pool and absolutely gorgeous! Landscaping Included in the rent. Come See the View and make this your new home!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Lakes
25928 Newcombe Circle
25928 Newcombe Circle, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
55+ Gated Community! PEACEFUL AND FUN PLACE TO LIVE! - TASTEFULLY DECORATED WITH MANY UPGRADES. The home was remodeled and shows exceptionally well.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
4025 E. Cardinal Pines Dr
4025 East Cardinal Pines Drive, Mascotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1260 sqft
4025 E. Cardinal Pines Dr Available 07/01/20 Cardinal Pines Estates - Available July. 3/2 with screened porch on cul-de-sac. Large living room/dining room combo. Kitchen features granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1908 Sunset Lane
1908 Sunset Lane, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
700 sqft
___ECO-FRIENDLY MODERN COTTAGE_________ - Taking Applications Now This cottage home, is inspired by a European-design. MUST SEE. Its an eco-friendly home with modern features and a cottage charm.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
21423 County Road 455
21423 County Road 455, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3550 sqft
Beautiful, Custom Log Home on 5 acres of private land! Authentic and solidly built inside and out.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oak Valley
1113 HILL MOUNT DRIVE
1113 Hill Mount Dr, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3/2 split floor plan house in a lovely Minneola Oak Valley neighborhood. Home includes a flowing living, dining, and kitchen area, for a great open feel.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Indian Hills
626 West Osceola Street #206
626 West Osceola Street, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Come view this 2 bed 2 bath second story condo. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lake while relaxing on your balcony. Property is located near the Trails and Waterfront Park. Living room and both bedrooms have balcony access.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Highland Lakes
26704 CASH COURT
26704 Cash Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Really cute Villa shows extremely well in a 55+ gated community Highland Lakes. Very clean and shows pride of ownership. 2/2 split plan, eat-in kitchen, open floor plan, front patio, and a screened-in back porch. Very spacious.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
11554 Autumn Wind Loop
11554 Autumn Wind Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1669 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Home Near Lake in Clermont! - This amazing home has been updated with beautiful gray laminate floors, elegant colors and accents & last technology in kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
670 West Rosewood Lane
670 West Rosewood Lane, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1140 sqft
This is a three bedroom/2 bath condo located in Tavares. Nice sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Kitchen overlooks large living/dining room combo. Even has a small patio. Come take a look today.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Groveland, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Groveland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

