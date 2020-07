Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bdr 2 ba home with two car garage and fenced in back overlooking an expansive conservation area. No rear neighbors! Spacious and functional open and split floor plan with den/study that can be an optional 4th bedroom. Large eat in kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks family room with volume ceilings. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and lawn care included.