2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
233 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenacres, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Bridge
1 Unit Available
508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508
508 Harbour Pointe Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1128 sqft
Condo-Townhome 2 Bed/2Bath - Spacious and bright 2nd floor unit with vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile throughout. Balcony with a beautiful canal view. Most appliances, AC and hot water heater replaced within past few years.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
624 Sea Pine Way Unit H-3
624 Sea Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1005 sqft
Pine Ridge North - Immaculate third floor unit with over 1000 square feet of living area in this resort style community. Lakefront with all new paint, cathedral ceilings, washer and dryer and large screened patio with a gorgeous lake-view.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4257 Oak Terrace Drive
4257 Oak Terrace Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
883 sqft
2 bedrooms/2 baths condo on the first floor;rent includes water and basic cable tv;no pet, no trucks; washer and dryer in utility room; screened, covered patio overlooking an open space; requires 1st, last months plus refundable security deposit to
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4167 Oak Terrace Dr
4167 Oak Terrace Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Back on the market!!! Beautiful updated unit on the first floor with washer and dryer. Rent includes water and basic cable. Community offers pool, clubhouse and tennis courts.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
617 Sea Pine Way
617 Sea Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1005 sqft
VERY NICE CONDO 3RD FLOOR NO AGE RESTRICTIONS, WOOD LAMINATE ON LIVING, DINNING AND KITCHEN, , CLOSE TO THE SHOPPING CENTER CLOSE TO JOG RD AND FOREST HILL BLVD. DRIVING DISTANCE FROM WELLINGTON MALL, OUTLET MALLS, BEACHES.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2160 White Pine Circle A
2160 White Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1252 sqft
****UNDER CONTRACT*** Another Great home professionally managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC with first class service, every tenant has online access to their account and maintenance requests.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3350 Perimeter Drive
3350 Perimeter Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1059 sqft
This Is A 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo In a 55 Plus Community . Brand New Everything ,Porcelain Ceramic Floors. A Totally Renovated Brand New Kitchen & Bathrooms .
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6284 Seven Springs Boulevard
6284 Seven Springs Boulevard, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1368 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Unit features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
207 Foxtail Drive
207 Foxtail Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1005 sqft
NICE AND COZY 2/2 UNIT IN THE HEART OF GREENACRES, WELL MAINTAIN COMMUNITY.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
433 Pine Glen Lane
433 Pine Glen Lane, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
929 sqft
CLEAN, TILED THROUGHOUT, ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS, SCREENED PATIO & A PRIVATE LOCATION WITH GARDEN VIEWS! THIS DESIRABLE 1ST FLOOR CONDO IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED & BOASTS A WALK-IN SHOWER IN THE MASTER BTH & A TUB SHOWER IN THE 2ND
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
321 Knotty Pine Circle
321 Knotty Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
937 sqft
Beautiful 1st. floor apartment. Freshly painted! Modern kitchen cabinets w/granite countertop. Inside laundry room. Enclosed porch. 55+ community w/pool, tennis courts and social room. Great location.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
723 Sunny Pine Way
723 Sunny Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1111 sqft
This beautifully updated unit includes a granite kitchen with tiled backsplash, updated baths, wood flooring, carpeting and tiled floors and full sized washer and dryer with plenty of storage space. This unit won't last long!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5990 Pine Cone Court
5990 Pine Cove Court, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
935 sqft
Immaculate condo in the great neighborhood of Pine Ridge! One person must be at least 55 years of age. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with an open kitchen and living area. Tile on the diagonal, granite counter tops in kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
102 Shoreview Dr
102 Shoreview Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1274 sqft
Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome fresh pint two master bedroom, washer / Dryer. two assigned parking.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
603 Sea Pine Way
603 Sea Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1005 sqft
Beautifull and confortable apto. Everything is working and it is a great condition. Totally tiled . Community is secured , clean and peacefull.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3560 Pine Tree Court
3560 Pine Tree Court, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
935 sqft
Wonderful view from balcony of 55+ Adult Community condominium. One of the few with 1 1/2 baths. 2/2 spacious, super clean and ready for a new tenant fell in love with the surrounding and well maintain garden view and activities.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5991 Pine Cone Court
5991 Pine Cove Court, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
935 sqft
NICE CONDO ON GREAT COMMUNITY!!! 2 BEDROOMS & 1 BATHROOMS, GREAT LOCATION, SECOND FLOOR, LAUNDRY INSIDE, LAMINATED THROUGH ALL THE APARTMENT, QUIET COMMUNITY, 55+ COMMUNITY, EASY SHOWING, WELCOME TENANT'S!!!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
536 Shady Pine Way
536 Shady Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1115 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with lakeview, located in nice community close to shopping centers and restaurants. beautiful community pool
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
306 Knotty Pine Circle
306 Knotty Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
937 sqft
This is a 55+ subdivision!!! Lovely ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with newer appliances washer and dryer
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
407 Pine Glen Ln
407 Pine Glen Lane, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
929 sqft
A FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 DOWNSTAIRS UNIT WITH SCREENED IN PATIO WITH A BEAUTIFUL GARDEN VIEW. RENT INCLUDES: ELECTRICITY, WATER, BASIC CABLE & WASHER, DRYER INSIDE. LOCATED IN A OVER 55 COMMUNITY OF THE PINE RIDGE SOUTH IV COMMUNITY.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
806 Sky Pine Way
806 Sky Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1064 sqft
DELIGHTFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO WITH A GORGEOUS LAKE VIEW. EASY WALK TO THE POOL & CLUBHOUSE. CAN BE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. LUXURIOUS CARPET THROUGHOUT. LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND WALK IN SHOWER IN THE MASTER BATHROOM.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6113 Rainbow Court
6113 Rainbow Court, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1301 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage, Single Family Home in a quite +55 community. Being leased fully furnished. Big family room with a screened in Florida room. Lots of natural sunlight.
Results within 1 mile of Greenacres
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5905 Triphammer Road
5905 Triphammer Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1020 sqft
Beautiful Home in a Great Location Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,020 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3958 Pesiri Lane
3958 Pesiri Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Palm Beach Farms - Secluded Duplex with all tile flooring, new paint, washer and dryer, large patio and yard with lawn service included. (RLNE3200249)
