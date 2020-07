Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

3rd floor unit with screened/covered balcony. Only the 3rd floor units have vaulted ceilings and sky light. Tile throughout. Kitchen features a pantry, Master bedroom has a walk in closet and private bathroom with newer vanity and shower wall tiles. Bathroom 2 is also updated with newer vanity, shower wall tiles and plumbing fixtures. Accordion storm shutters on all windows makes for an easy storm prep. Air conditioning system has also been updated. Stackable washer/dryer included. Cable TV is provided. Great location close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Make this a MUST SEE!!