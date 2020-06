433 Pine Glen Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

CLEAN, TILED THROUGHOUT, ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS, SCREENED PATIO & A PRIVATE LOCATION WITH GARDEN VIEWS! THIS DESIRABLE 1ST FLOOR CONDO IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED & BOASTS A WALK-IN SHOWER IN THE MASTER BTH & A TUB SHOWER IN THE 2ND BTH. THE LAUNDRY ROOM HAS FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER & EXTRA SPACE FOR STORAGE. THIS POPULAR PINE RIDGE COMMUNITY HAS A CLUBHOUSE, POOL, SHUFFLEBOARD, & A CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS NEARBY. ONLY 55+ AGE RESIDENTS CAN OCCUPY THESE CONDOS. NO PETS!