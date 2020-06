Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Wonderful view from balcony of 55+ Adult Community condominium. One of the few with 1 1/2 baths. 2/2 spacious, super clean and ready for a new tenant fell in love with the surrounding and well maintain garden view and activities. No kids, No pets, per assoc. Washer & dryer in laundry room.