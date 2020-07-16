All apartments in Greenacres
3137 Grandiflora Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3137 Grandiflora Drive

3137 Grandiflori Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3137 Grandiflori Drive, Greenacres, FL 33467

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2/2 Condo in a quiet, boutique, gated community. Newer carpet in bedrooms. Attached garage and private driveway. Community has a pool, playground, BBQ's and picnic tables. Water is include!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 Grandiflora Drive have any available units?
3137 Grandiflora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenacres, FL.
What amenities does 3137 Grandiflora Drive have?
Some of 3137 Grandiflora Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3137 Grandiflora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3137 Grandiflora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 Grandiflora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3137 Grandiflora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenacres.
Does 3137 Grandiflora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3137 Grandiflora Drive offers parking.
Does 3137 Grandiflora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3137 Grandiflora Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 Grandiflora Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3137 Grandiflora Drive has a pool.
Does 3137 Grandiflora Drive have accessible units?
No, 3137 Grandiflora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 Grandiflora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3137 Grandiflora Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 Grandiflora Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 Grandiflora Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
