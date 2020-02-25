All apartments in Gotha
Find more places like 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gotha, FL
/
9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:44 AM

9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD

9264 Lake Fischer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9264 Lake Fischer Boulevard, Gotha, FL 34734

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to this beautifully updated one-story home in the GATED Lake Fischer Estates. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is complete with 2,236 square feet of living space, including a spacious family room, formal dining and formal living area. Home has been freshly painted. Kitchen features include stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, 42 inch cabinets, recessed lighting, granite counter tops and a huge breakfast bar. Wood and tile floors throughout main living areas. Owner's suite is generous with a designated sitting area, California closet built ins, dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Off the family room is a large screened in covered lanai, which leads to backyard. Other home benefits are a newer roof and AC, with NEST thermostat, inside laundry room, solar powered hot water heater and built in surround sound. This Gotha location provides top rated schools zones. The gated Lake Fischer community provides residents with a fishing lake, private pier and picnic area. Easy access to shopping, the 408, and I-4, with minutes to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD have any available units?
9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gotha, FL.
What amenities does 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gotha.
Does 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLWindermere, FLHorizon West, FLPine Hills, FLBay Hill, FLDoctor Phillips, FLOak Ridge, FL
Apopka, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLSouth Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLPine Castle, FLWekiwa Springs, FLHunters Creek, FLSouthchase, FLConway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus