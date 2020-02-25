9264 LAKE FISCHER BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome home to this beautifully updated one-story home in the GATED Lake Fischer Estates. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is complete with 2,236 square feet of living space, including a spacious family room, formal dining and formal living area. Home has been freshly painted. Kitchen features include stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, 42 inch cabinets, recessed lighting, granite counter tops and a huge breakfast bar. Wood and tile floors throughout main living areas. Owner's suite is generous with a designated sitting area, California closet built ins, dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Off the family room is a large screened in covered lanai, which leads to backyard. Other home benefits are a newer roof and AC, with NEST thermostat, inside laundry room, solar powered hot water heater and built in surround sound. This Gotha location provides top rated schools zones. The gated Lake Fischer community provides residents with a fishing lake, private pier and picnic area. Easy access to shopping, the 408, and I-4, with minutes to downtown.