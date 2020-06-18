All apartments in Gotha
Find more places like 2053 Carolina Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2053 Carolina Avenue

2053 Carolina Avenue · (407) 293-4505
Location

2053 Carolina Avenue, Gotha, FL 34734

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $975 · Avail. Jul 1

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
courtyard
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Lake House 2053 Carolina Avenue, Gotha - Property Id: 123325

Awesome Lake Front Cottage for a single person.
ALL INCLUSIVE with utilities...FURNISHED MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH....Only apply if you keep a clean neat and tidy home, a non smoker, and no animals. Large kitchen in our old historical lake country cottage.
Brick courtyard entryway. Tile floors in Master and Kitchen. It sits on 2+ acres at the end of a country setting... safe private family compound cul-de-sac. LANDLORD PROVIDES..electric, gas, water, WiFi, and grass mowing . ALL INCLUSIVE....Rent includes lawn mowing and bug control, Electric, Water and WiFi. Rent does NOT include Cable TV. Gotha is next to Windermere. No smoking/vaping, No drugs, No pets.
The house is fully furnished with beds, chairs, tables, etc. The pictures displayed are showing different furnishings than what will be there.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123325
Property Id 123325

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

