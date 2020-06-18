Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Lake House 2053 Carolina Avenue, Gotha - Property Id: 123325



Awesome Lake Front Cottage for a single person.

ALL INCLUSIVE with utilities...FURNISHED MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH....Only apply if you keep a clean neat and tidy home, a non smoker, and no animals. Large kitchen in our old historical lake country cottage.

Brick courtyard entryway. Tile floors in Master and Kitchen. It sits on 2+ acres at the end of a country setting... safe private family compound cul-de-sac. LANDLORD PROVIDES..electric, gas, water, WiFi, and grass mowing . ALL INCLUSIVE....Rent includes lawn mowing and bug control, Electric, Water and WiFi. Rent does NOT include Cable TV. Gotha is next to Windermere. No smoking/vaping, No drugs, No pets.

The house is fully furnished with beds, chairs, tables, etc. The pictures displayed are showing different furnishings than what will be there.

No Pets Allowed



