Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Lake House 2053 Carolina Avenue, Gotha - Property Id: 123325
Awesome Lake Front Cottage for a single person.
ALL INCLUSIVE with utilities...FURNISHED MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH....Only apply if you keep a clean neat and tidy home, a non smoker, and no animals. Large kitchen in our old historical lake country cottage.
Brick courtyard entryway. Tile floors in Master and Kitchen. It sits on 2+ acres at the end of a country setting... safe private family compound cul-de-sac. LANDLORD PROVIDES..electric, gas, water, WiFi, and grass mowing . ALL INCLUSIVE....Rent includes lawn mowing and bug control, Electric, Water and WiFi. Rent does NOT include Cable TV. Gotha is next to Windermere. No smoking/vaping, No drugs, No pets.
The house is fully furnished with beds, chairs, tables, etc. The pictures displayed are showing different furnishings than what will be there.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123325
Property Id 123325
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5821377)