1560 BELFIORE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Move-in ready, this majestic and spacious executive home has a superb location with A-rated Olympia High School and enough room for everyone in the family to relax, play, entertain, work and rest! Enter handsome leaded glass front doors to a light filled foyer and living room with a soaring 2 story ceiling. Large windows throughout bring natural light. This 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home with game room, loft and private office offers exquisite details and finishes! The master suite on the first floor is separate from the living area. Spacious and private, it has a sitting area, custom closets, whirlpool bath, separate vanities and shower. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms, a loft and a 27’ by 18’ game room opening to a sundeck. The 5th bedroom is perfect for guests, playroom or theater. A gourmet kitchen offers double ovens, island with sink, gas cooktop, pantry, long snackbar and separate dining area. Pass the butler’s pantry into the gracious dining room perfect for that special family dinner or entertaining with friends. A sparkling pool and spa highlight the outdoor living room with gas grill, lush landscaping for privacy and overlooking peaceful common area. This home is made for entertaining and enjoying the Florida lifestyle! Perfectly situated on the largest lot in this small gated community with a 3-car garage, circular drive and large side yard. It is convenient to major highways, downtown Orlando, the airport, schools, hospital, shopping, top rated restaurants, golf, theme parks and all that Central Florida has to offer!