Gotha, FL
1560 BELFIORE WAY
1560 BELFIORE WAY

1560 Belfiore Way · No Longer Available
Location

1560 Belfiore Way, Gotha, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Move-in ready, this majestic and spacious executive home has a superb location with A-rated Olympia High School and enough room for everyone in the family to relax, play, entertain, work and rest! Enter handsome leaded glass front doors to a light filled foyer and living room with a soaring 2 story ceiling. Large windows throughout bring natural light. This 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home with game room, loft and private office offers exquisite details and finishes! The master suite on the first floor is separate from the living area. Spacious and private, it has a sitting area, custom closets, whirlpool bath, separate vanities and shower. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms, a loft and a 27’ by 18’ game room opening to a sundeck. The 5th bedroom is perfect for guests, playroom or theater. A gourmet kitchen offers double ovens, island with sink, gas cooktop, pantry, long snackbar and separate dining area. Pass the butler’s pantry into the gracious dining room perfect for that special family dinner or entertaining with friends. A sparkling pool and spa highlight the outdoor living room with gas grill, lush landscaping for privacy and overlooking peaceful common area. This home is made for entertaining and enjoying the Florida lifestyle! Perfectly situated on the largest lot in this small gated community with a 3-car garage, circular drive and large side yard. It is convenient to major highways, downtown Orlando, the airport, schools, hospital, shopping, top rated restaurants, golf, theme parks and all that Central Florida has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 BELFIORE WAY have any available units?
1560 BELFIORE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gotha, FL.
What amenities does 1560 BELFIORE WAY have?
Some of 1560 BELFIORE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 BELFIORE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1560 BELFIORE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 BELFIORE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1560 BELFIORE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gotha.
Does 1560 BELFIORE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1560 BELFIORE WAY offers parking.
Does 1560 BELFIORE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1560 BELFIORE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 BELFIORE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1560 BELFIORE WAY has a pool.
Does 1560 BELFIORE WAY have accessible units?
No, 1560 BELFIORE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 BELFIORE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1560 BELFIORE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 BELFIORE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 BELFIORE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
