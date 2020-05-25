All apartments in Goldenrod
7641 Georgeann Street

7641 Georgeann Street · No Longer Available
Location

7641 Georgeann Street, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan home with formal living/dining, eat-in? kitchen and family room. Soaring ceilings, laminate and tile floors throughout except 2 smaller carpeted bedrooms. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Master bath has stand up shower, jetted tub, dual vanities and access to back yard. Entertain in your back yard either on the screened enclosed patio or in the fenced back yard with mature oak trees. No homes across the street making it very private and quiet. EZ access to UCF and Full Sail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7641 Georgeann Street have any available units?
7641 Georgeann Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
Is 7641 Georgeann Street currently offering any rent specials?
7641 Georgeann Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7641 Georgeann Street pet-friendly?
No, 7641 Georgeann Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 7641 Georgeann Street offer parking?
No, 7641 Georgeann Street does not offer parking.
Does 7641 Georgeann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7641 Georgeann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7641 Georgeann Street have a pool?
No, 7641 Georgeann Street does not have a pool.
Does 7641 Georgeann Street have accessible units?
No, 7641 Georgeann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7641 Georgeann Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7641 Georgeann Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7641 Georgeann Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7641 Georgeann Street does not have units with air conditioning.
