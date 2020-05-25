All apartments in Goldenrod
7433 Houston Court East
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

7433 Houston Court East

7433 Houston Court East
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7433 Houston Court East, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7433 Houston Court East have any available units?
7433 Houston Court East has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7433 Houston Court East currently offering any rent specials?
7433 Houston Court East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7433 Houston Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 7433 Houston Court East is pet friendly.
Does 7433 Houston Court East offer parking?
No, 7433 Houston Court East does not offer parking.
Does 7433 Houston Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7433 Houston Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7433 Houston Court East have a pool?
Yes, 7433 Houston Court East has a pool.
Does 7433 Houston Court East have accessible units?
No, 7433 Houston Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 7433 Houston Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 7433 Houston Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7433 Houston Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 7433 Houston Court East does not have units with air conditioning.
