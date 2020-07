Amenities

- Move right into this Winter Park Beauty ! Conveniently located to Full Sail and UCF. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is situated on a large lot with fenced in yard and outdoor storage shed. Freshly painted. Floors are terrazzo and tile throughout. Eating space in the kitchen. Oversized, inside utility room/storage with washer and dryer hookups. Lawn care is included in the rent. Small pets at owner discretion. No smoking please.



(RLNE5963726)