Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

4952 Orange Ave.

4952 N Orange Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4952 N Orange Ave, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WINTER PARK HOME - Immaculate One Story - URBAN HOMES - Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home.

A rare find. A delightful one story remodeled home in Winter Park neighborhood.

Custom interior painting, spacious rooms, fully equipped kitchen with dark wood cabinets and white Quartz countertops. Home also has 2 car garage, attractive landscaping, spacious patio perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Conveniently located near shopping centers and dining restaurants.

Please contact Hernan Alba at 407-966-4011 ext 0804 for a showing appointment. Call or TEXT 407-702-8643.

Exclusively Marketed by Arborside Properties.

(RLNE3954509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 Orange Ave. have any available units?
4952 Orange Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
Is 4952 Orange Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4952 Orange Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 Orange Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4952 Orange Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 4952 Orange Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4952 Orange Ave. offers parking.
Does 4952 Orange Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4952 Orange Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 Orange Ave. have a pool?
No, 4952 Orange Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4952 Orange Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4952 Orange Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 Orange Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4952 Orange Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4952 Orange Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4952 Orange Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

