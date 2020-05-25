All apartments in Goldenrod
Find more places like 4816 Tangerine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goldenrod, FL
/
4816 Tangerine Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4816 Tangerine Ave

4816 Tangerine Avenue · (407) 682-8673 ext. 20
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goldenrod
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

4816 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4816 Tangerine Ave · Avail. Jul 15

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
4816 Tangerine Ave Available 07/15/20 Winter Park Condo AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath is in an established neighborhood. All Kitchen appliances, living room/dining area combo, inside utility room with washer and dryer included. 1 Dedicated Parking Space. Conveniently located at SR436 and Aloma, 408, 417 and I-4.
The community offers a Clubhouse and Pool.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
1 Story Villa
All Appliances
Living Room/Dining Room Combo
Tile and Carpet Flooring
Tub/Shower Combo
Inside Utility Room w/Washer and Dryer
1 Dedicated Parking Space
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

NO PETS ALLOWED

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2729831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 Tangerine Ave have any available units?
4816 Tangerine Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4816 Tangerine Ave have?
Some of 4816 Tangerine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 Tangerine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4816 Tangerine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 Tangerine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4816 Tangerine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 4816 Tangerine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4816 Tangerine Ave does offer parking.
Does 4816 Tangerine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4816 Tangerine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 Tangerine Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4816 Tangerine Ave has a pool.
Does 4816 Tangerine Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 4816 Tangerine Ave has accessible units.
Does 4816 Tangerine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4816 Tangerine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4816 Tangerine Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4816 Tangerine Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4816 Tangerine Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr
Goldenrod, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Goldenrod 1 BedroomsGoldenrod 2 Bedrooms
Goldenrod Apartments with BalconyGoldenrod Apartments with Gym
Goldenrod Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL
Minneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity