4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

This cute, renovated condo is a must see! Enjoy this well-maintained condominium in the heart of EVERYTHING. Full Sail University, The University of Central Florida and Valencia Community College are all within a short drive. The World Famous Park Avenue in Winter Park and the Winter Park Village are not far either! The area is teeming with great restaurants, shopping centers, and more. This is a ground level condo, so no upstairs neighbors! This great unit features 2 bedrooms and an open floor plan. Plus a screened patio with storage room. Nice, quiet community with pool & ample parking. Washer/dryer unit included. Pets accepted with monthly pet fee.