Goldenrod, FL
4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:57 PM

4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1

4800 Tangerine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4800 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This cute, renovated condo is a must see! Enjoy this well-maintained condominium in the heart of EVERYTHING. Full Sail University, The University of Central Florida and Valencia Community College are all within a short drive. The World Famous Park Avenue in Winter Park and the Winter Park Village are not far either! The area is teeming with great restaurants, shopping centers, and more. This is a ground level condo, so no upstairs neighbors! This great unit features 2 bedrooms and an open floor plan. Plus a screened patio with storage room. Nice, quiet community with pool & ample parking. Washer/dryer unit included. Pets accepted with monthly pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4800 Tangerine Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
