3606 Mango Ct

3/2 single family home in HIGHLY sought after Eastbrook section of Winter Park! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Wonderful corner-lot 3/2 home for rent in Winter Park!



Home Boasts:



- Updated kitchen with granite countertops

- Washer and Dryer included

- 2 car garage

- Larger corner lot - with lawn service included!

- Fenced in yard

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout living areas



This is a MUST see property! Call us today to schedule you private tour!



12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Small pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



