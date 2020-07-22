3315 BALSAM DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated range refrigerator

The front exterior boasts a covered entrance, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in porch and gorgeous lawn area, both perfect for entertaining and enjoying the sun! The interior features stylish tile flooring for a low-maintenance, bright, clean home, along with spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Make this your new home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.