All apartments in Goldenrod
Find more places like 3315 BALSAM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goldenrod, FL
/
3315 BALSAM DRIVE
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:25 PM

3315 BALSAM DRIVE

3315 Balsam Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goldenrod
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

3315 Balsam Drive, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The front exterior boasts a covered entrance, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in porch and gorgeous lawn area, both perfect for entertaining and enjoying the sun! The interior features stylish tile flooring for a low-maintenance, bright, clean home, along with spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Make this your new home and apply today!
Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 BALSAM DRIVE have any available units?
3315 BALSAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 3315 BALSAM DRIVE have?
Some of 3315 BALSAM DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 BALSAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3315 BALSAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 BALSAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3315 BALSAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 3315 BALSAM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3315 BALSAM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3315 BALSAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 BALSAM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 BALSAM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3315 BALSAM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3315 BALSAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3315 BALSAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 BALSAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 BALSAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 BALSAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 BALSAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr
Goldenrod, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Goldenrod 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGoldenrod 2 Bedroom Apartments
Goldenrod Apartments with GaragesGoldenrod Apartments with Parking
Goldenrod Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FL
Holly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FLThe Villages, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology