2 bdrm 1.5 bath 2 story 1/2 duplex located off Howell Branch Rd in Seminole County Winter Park. Range, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Carport. Both bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Living area, kitchen and 1/2 bathroom downstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2667 ROOK COVE have any available units?
2667 ROOK COVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 2667 ROOK COVE have?
Some of 2667 ROOK COVE's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2667 ROOK COVE currently offering any rent specials?
2667 ROOK COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.