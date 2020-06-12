/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:16 PM
119 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goldenrod, FL
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Goldenrod
27 Units Available
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
223 STEFANIK ROAD
223 Stefanik Road, Goldenrod, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
223 Stefanik Road - Winter Park - 2 bedroom 2 bath 1/2 duplex with 1 car carport. Fenced yard and spacious bedrooms. New exterior paint.
Results within 1 mile of Goldenrod
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
Goldenrod
45 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
42 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
949 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
29 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
37 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Goldenrod
6 Units Available
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5842 Marble Court
5842 Marble Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Winter Park 2/2 - Check out this amazing find at Aloma & Hall Rd! This really is a must-see property! Cross Seminole is trail just outside your door, easy access to the 417, 408 and the University of Central Florida.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42
2924 Antique Oaks Cir, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1105 sqft
Everyone love Winterpark. Two Bedroom with washer dryer. - This gorgeous condo in Beautiful Winterpark Florida is a large Two bedroom two bath condo.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7449 Daniel Webster Drive
7449 Daniel Webster Drive, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1085 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in the Colonies Community - HomeTag LLC is offering a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Colonies Community area off of Goldenrod Rd.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
200 SAINT ANDREWS BOULEVARD
200 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
987 sqft
*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!* See 3D virtual tour for a walk through of this precious home! If Winter Park living is what you're looking for, this is the place for you.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2303 SUN VALLEY CIRCLE
2303 Sun Valley Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1173 sqft
Really nice one story, 2bed/2bath condo in Winter Park. The complex has a community swimming pool, clubhouse, and 2 tennis courts.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
7320 SWALLOW RUN
7320 Swallow Run, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
803 sqft
Wonderful FURNISHED 2BD/2BTH CONDO for rent in Winter Park! As you enter this lovely condo you'll notice all the wonderful upgrades! The unit boasts wood like vinyl flooring, stone countertops, fabulous backsplash, spacious bedrooms and walk-in
Results within 5 miles of Goldenrod
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
22 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1068 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
103 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Azalea Park
20 Units Available
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
955 sqft
Beautifully designed, conveniently located and loaded with luxury amenities, our gorgeous Royal Isles Apartments in Orlando, Florida have everything you look for in a place to call home.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Colonial Town Center
47 Units Available
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1165 sqft
Lavish units have oversized windows and stainless steel appliances. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Exercise in the two-story gym. Located within walking distance of Orlando Fashion Square. Easy access to Cady Way Trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
20 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Goldenrod
23 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
983 sqft
Trinity Preparatory School, Sts. Peter & Paul Child Care and UCF located close by. Close to Lake Nan, Perch Lake, Orlando Magic Recreation Center, Highway 426. Amenities include: basketball and lighted tennis court, boat launch, fishing dock, 2 resort-style pools, pet-friendly apartments, 24-hour laundry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Similar Pages
Goldenrod 1 BedroomsGoldenrod 2 BedroomsGoldenrod 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGoldenrod 3 BedroomsGoldenrod Accessible Apartments
Goldenrod Apartments with BalconyGoldenrod Apartments with GarageGoldenrod Apartments with GymGoldenrod Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGoldenrod Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL