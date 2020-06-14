/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
248 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goldenrod, FL
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Goldenrod
30 Units Available
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
715 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
4816 Tangerine Ave
4816 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
731 sqft
4816 Tangerine Ave Available 07/15/20 Winter Park Condo AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath is in an established neighborhood. All Kitchen appliances, living room/dining area combo, inside utility room with washer and dryer included.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE
480-1 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
696 sqft
Crescent Central Station is the stop where everything starts – a new transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most.
Results within 1 mile of Goldenrod
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
729 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
Goldenrod
45 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
45 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
572 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 02:10pm
$
3 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
24 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
631 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
Goldenrod
6 Units Available
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2520 Caper Lane #102
2520 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
757 sqft
1 bedroom 1 Bathroom Winter Park/Maitland - This one bedroom 1 bath in located in the Carrington Park community on the edge of Maitland and winter park.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2521 Caper Lane 203
2521 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
585 sqft
2521 Caper Lane - 203 203 Available 07/06/20 1/1 Condominium in Carrington Park, Maitland Winter Park area - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium on the second floor with a balcony.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
220 S. Semoran Blvd.
220 Semoran Boulevard, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
501 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
559 FLEMMING WAY
559 Fleming Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
Great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located on the second floor. Community located near major shopping, restaurants and roadways.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
468 Banyon Tree Circle #206
468 Banyon Tree Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
1/1 Beautiful - Spacious - Second Floor Unit in Carrington Park - 1/1 Upper Condo in the Carrington Park Condominium Community.
Results within 5 miles of Goldenrod
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Baldwin Park
14 Units Available
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
965 sqft
Located within walking distance of Lake Baldwin Park, in the Orange County School District. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio and hardwood floors. Community amenities include pool, playground, gym, garage and community garden.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
745 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Union Park
9 Units Available
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$852
664 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
835 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
101 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Azalea Park
19 Units Available
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
748 sqft
Beautifully designed, conveniently located and loaded with luxury amenities, our gorgeous Royal Isles Apartments in Orlando, Florida have everything you look for in a place to call home.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tuscawilla
10 Units Available
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
743 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Similar Pages
Goldenrod 1 BedroomsGoldenrod 2 BedroomsGoldenrod 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGoldenrod 3 BedroomsGoldenrod Accessible Apartments
Goldenrod Apartments with BalconyGoldenrod Apartments with GarageGoldenrod Apartments with GymGoldenrod Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGoldenrod Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL