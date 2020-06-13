/
3 bedroom apartments
175 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goldenrod, FL
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
7580 Aloma Pines Ct.
7580 Aloma Pines Court, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1872 sqft
7580 Aloma Pines Ct. Available 06/15/20 Recently Constructed 3BR/2.5BA Town Home in Aloma Trails Community in Winter Park! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Aloma Trails! This 3 bedroom, 2.
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
1494 Brazilian Lane
1494 Brazilian Lane, Goldenrod, FL
Beautiful 4/2 home FOR RENT located in highly sought after Eastbrook neighborhood of Winter Park! Move in ready! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
2317 Conifer Avenue
2317 Conifer Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4/2 in Desirable Winter Park location! For Sale or Rent!!! - HOME SWEET HOME! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious formal living area, leads back to the charming dining area.
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
5415 ALBERT DRIVE
5415 Albert Drive, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1306 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Winter Park for rent. This 1300 sq ft home boast of a tile flooring through out the house, fire place and newer appliances. This property is close to schools shopping and highways.
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
1039 WILDMEADOW RUN
1039 Wildmeadow Run, Goldenrod, FL
Brand New HOME, built in 2020, never lived in. Centrally located gorgeous and newest Hawks Crest at Winter Park. New 4 bed-2 1/2 baths house with large lake front backyard with back covered porch. Enjoy the breezy and the relaxing water view.
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
7433 Houston Court East
7433 Houston Court East, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1716 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
27 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Goldenrod
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
9 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
15 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
44 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Goldenrod
6 Units Available
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.
1 Unit Available
2717 Amsden Road
2717 Amsden Road, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1909 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
5099 Monticello Heights Ln.
5099 Monticello Heights Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1516 sqft
5099 Monticello Heights Ln.
1 Unit Available
7909 Waldorf Court
7909 Waldorf Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1628 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 on a Cul-De-Sac in Bradford Cove! - You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious living areas with wood burning fireplace.Charming kitchen with stainless appliances.
Harbor East
1 Unit Available
8635 PORT SAID STREET
8635 Port Said Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1860 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom with a large back yard and view of a Pond! The home has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops with a large breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
7903 PLEASANT PINE CIRCLE
7903 Pleasant Pine Circle, Seminole County, FL
Energy efficient WINTER PARK 4br/3ba + BONUS ROOM, built in 2014! Located in the GATED COMMUNITY of Enclave at Aloma, this gem still has the feeling of a new home.
1 Unit Available
8140 TUMERIC COURT
8140 Tumeric Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,938
2123 sqft
Single Family house located in exclusive and highly desirable Lake Jean neighborhood. Winter Park school. There is a recreation area and playground, picnic area and tot lot. This is a one floor home. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout.
Harbor East
1 Unit Available
8027 PORT SAID STREET
8027 Port Said Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1416 sqft
Spacious single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, single car garage, living room, dining area, eat-in kitchen, kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookup. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Big fenced yard makes it great for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
1199 SAWMILL COURT
1199 Sawmill Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1536 sqft
Live in this Winter Park home on Cul-de-sac includes 3 bed, 2 bath, kitchen appliances, W/D hookups, carpet & ceramic flooring, screened-in porch, large back yard.
1 Unit Available
2924 SCARLET ROAD
2924 Scarlet Road, Orange County, FL
This Large 4 bedroom home is located in the neighborhood of Winter Park! Come and see this home that includes a formal living room and dining room. From the kitchen you can enjoy a full view to another dining area, family room and spacious backyard.
1 Unit Available
1437 Auburn Green Loop
1437 Auburn Green Loop, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Beautiful, 3BD/2BA Home in Winter Park- Priced to Rent! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,600 square foot home is located in Winter Park! Call this property home and enjoy an open and spacious floor plan that includes vaulted ceilings, wood
1 Unit Available
5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1
5106 Monticello Heights Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1516 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome for RENT $1550per/mo in Ashford Park Townhomes Subdivision.
