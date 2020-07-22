All apartments in Goldenrod
211 STEFANIK ROAD
211 STEFANIK ROAD

211 Stefanik Road · No Longer Available
Location

211 Stefanik Road, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/2 ready for move-in! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home boasts a huge OPEN LAYOUT with *beautifully* updated kitchen, new bedroom carpets, and a private fenced in patio area with sliding doors and is located on a quiet neighborhood tucked away right off Howell Branch Rd. The master bedroom is HUGE with a HUGE walk-in closet, and the home has many extra STORAGE closets. The house has a covered carport for parking and plenty of room for on-street parking!

All applicants over 18 will be subject to a credit, background, eviction and income verification. Minimum income 3X rent. Security deposit required equivalent to one months rent. No previous evictions. Pets OK, no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 STEFANIK ROAD have any available units?
211 STEFANIK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 211 STEFANIK ROAD have?
Some of 211 STEFANIK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 STEFANIK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
211 STEFANIK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 STEFANIK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 STEFANIK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 211 STEFANIK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 211 STEFANIK ROAD offers parking.
Does 211 STEFANIK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 STEFANIK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 STEFANIK ROAD have a pool?
No, 211 STEFANIK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 211 STEFANIK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 211 STEFANIK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 211 STEFANIK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 STEFANIK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 STEFANIK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 STEFANIK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
