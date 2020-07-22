211 STEFANIK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/2 ready for move-in! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home boasts a huge OPEN LAYOUT with *beautifully* updated kitchen, new bedroom carpets, and a private fenced in patio area with sliding doors and is located on a quiet neighborhood tucked away right off Howell Branch Rd. The master bedroom is HUGE with a HUGE walk-in closet, and the home has many extra STORAGE closets. The house has a covered carport for parking and plenty of room for on-street parking!



All applicants over 18 will be subject to a credit, background, eviction and income verification. Minimum income 3X rent. Security deposit required equivalent to one months rent. No previous evictions. Pets OK, no aggressive breeds.