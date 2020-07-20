All apartments in Goldenrod
Find more places like 1386 Clematis Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goldenrod, FL
/
1386 Clematis Lane
Last updated July 2 2019 at 3:59 PM

1386 Clematis Lane

1386 Clematis Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goldenrod
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1386 Clematis Lane, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Virtual Tour: https://www.nodalview.com/J3UK7uHC3iXdJcWxWXw4CodX

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Winter Park boasts Vaulted ceilings in the Family room, den and bonus room with built in book shelves!! The spacious floor plan and large fenced backyard are perfect for hosting. Centrally located to Full Sail, Rollins and UCF, this beautiful home won't last so call now to schedule a viewing!

Virtual Tour: https://www.nodalview.com/J3UK7uHC3iXdJcWxWXw4CodX

*** Make sure you have read our application guidelines that you can get from the our website BEFORE you apply ***

PET POLICY: Pets may be considered with owner permission.

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1386 Clematis Lane have any available units?
1386 Clematis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
Is 1386 Clematis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1386 Clematis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1386 Clematis Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1386 Clematis Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1386 Clematis Lane offer parking?
No, 1386 Clematis Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1386 Clematis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1386 Clematis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1386 Clematis Lane have a pool?
No, 1386 Clematis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1386 Clematis Lane have accessible units?
No, 1386 Clematis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1386 Clematis Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1386 Clematis Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1386 Clematis Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1386 Clematis Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr
Goldenrod, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Goldenrod 1 BedroomsGoldenrod 2 Bedrooms
Goldenrod Apartments with GaragesGoldenrod Apartments with Parking
Goldenrod Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FL
Holly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FLThe Villages, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology