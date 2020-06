Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous Gated Mediterranean Estate in Prestigious Golden Beach, Across a Street from the Ocean. The Lowest Price For the Newer House. Community Beach Access & Pavilion. Tennis Courts & Child Play Grounds Inside the Golden Beach. 5 plus Office Bedrooms & 4.5 Bathrooms. Marble & Porcelain Tile Downstairs, Wood Floors Upstairs. State of the Art Kitchen with Large Adjacent Laundry Room leading to 2 Car Garage, Private Terraces. Private Heated Pool in the Cozy Courtyard. Spacious Fenced In Backyard. Newer A/C Units. Very Easy to Show at any Time.