Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:29 AM

8108 SW 82 Pl

8108 Southwest 82nd Place · (305) 968-6505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8108 Southwest 82nd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL 33143
Dadeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8108 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy. The unit also has a nice gated patio, the perfect place for a cafe table and afternoon reading. Kings Creek is an amazing neighborhood with 2 pools, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball courts and so much more! Close to highways, Baptist Hospital, Dadeland, great schools, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8108 SW 82 Pl have any available units?
8108 SW 82 Pl has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8108 SW 82 Pl have?
Some of 8108 SW 82 Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8108 SW 82 Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8108 SW 82 Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 SW 82 Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8108 SW 82 Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenvar Heights.
Does 8108 SW 82 Pl offer parking?
No, 8108 SW 82 Pl does not offer parking.
Does 8108 SW 82 Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8108 SW 82 Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 SW 82 Pl have a pool?
Yes, 8108 SW 82 Pl has a pool.
Does 8108 SW 82 Pl have accessible units?
No, 8108 SW 82 Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 SW 82 Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8108 SW 82 Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8108 SW 82 Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8108 SW 82 Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
