8108 SW 82 Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court

Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy. The unit also has a nice gated patio, the perfect place for a cafe table and afternoon reading. Kings Creek is an amazing neighborhood with 2 pools, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball courts and so much more! Close to highways, Baptist Hospital, Dadeland, great schools, etc.